Well Done LLC Acquires Shares of 7,296 Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Well Done LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,296 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PHG. Bar Harbor Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter worth $9,877,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 39.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 84,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 23,768 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter worth about $206,000. 13.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Koninklijke Philips stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.93. 59,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,269. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $32.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.19.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

