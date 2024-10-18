Well Done LLC Cuts Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Well Done LLC lowered its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 50.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 809 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 51,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,257,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,064,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 60,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,866,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 42,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,934,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.83.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $291.00. 606,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625,687. The stock has a market cap of $119.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.53 and a twelve month high of $294.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $276.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.51.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 89.20% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, Director Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 9,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.45, for a total transaction of $2,479,748.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,899,862.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP David Kwon sold 846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.60, for a total value of $228,927.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,946. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 9,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.45, for a total value of $2,479,748.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,899,862.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,817 shares of company stock valued at $15,999,208 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

