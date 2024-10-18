Well Done LLC Has $5.72 Million Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Well Done LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,812 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of Well Done LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,075,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,533.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 522,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,633,000 after purchasing an additional 490,171 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,465,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,254,000 after purchasing an additional 422,978 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,731,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,969,000 after purchasing an additional 379,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 847,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,229,000 after purchasing an additional 364,878 shares during the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHY traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $82.59. The company had a trading volume of 87,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,063,177. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.99. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.71 and a 1-year high of $83.30. The stock has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2883 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

