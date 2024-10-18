Well Done LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Well Done LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,000. Well Done LLC owned 0.13% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1,848.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 198.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 6,120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IYE traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,269. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $41.46 and a 1-year high of $51.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.97.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

