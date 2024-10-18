Wells Fargo & Company Raises Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target to $100.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.48% from the stock’s current price.

PEG has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.92.

PEG opened at $89.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.79. The firm has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $56.85 and a fifty-two week high of $92.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 9,564 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total transaction of $866,594.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,385,252.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 9,564 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total value of $866,594.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,252.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $124,295.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,514 shares in the company, valued at $13,305,762.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,010 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,855 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 315.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,206,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,827 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,298,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,426,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,763,000 after acquiring an additional 732,443 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 73.9% during the first quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,572,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,978,000 after purchasing an additional 667,773 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 381.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 800,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,023,000 after buying an additional 634,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

