Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WABC. Maxim Group lowered shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Westamerica Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WABC opened at $51.92 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.72 and a 200-day moving average of $49.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Westamerica Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $43.82 and a fifty-two week high of $58.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.55.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 47.12%. The business had revenue of $74.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.74 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Westamerica Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westamerica Bancorporation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the first quarter worth about $75,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

