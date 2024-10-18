Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.3% annually over the last three years. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a payout ratio of 9.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies to earn $8.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.6%.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WAB opened at $189.99 on Friday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1-year low of $98.70 and a 1-year high of $191.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America increased their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.90.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

In other news, insider Alicia Hammersmith sold 4,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.54, for a total transaction of $690,136.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,017.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alicia Hammersmith sold 4,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.54, for a total value of $690,136.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,606 shares in the company, valued at $928,017.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Hehir sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total value of $161,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,432.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,392 shares of company stock valued at $2,754,390. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.