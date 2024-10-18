What is Raymond James’ Forecast for TSE:TCW FY2024 Earnings?

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Trican Well Service in a report issued on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.56. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trican Well Service’s FY2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trican Well Service has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.78.

Trican Well Service Stock Performance

Trican Well Service has a 1-year low of C$3.79 and a 1-year high of C$5.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of C$869.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.73.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$211.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$191.10 million. Trican Well Service had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 12.36%.

Trican Well Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Trican Well Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Scott Eric Matson acquired 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.82 per share, with a total value of C$130,140.00. Insiders have purchased 35,977 shares of company stock valued at $173,559 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.