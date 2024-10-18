What is Roth Capital’s Estimate for ORLY FY2024 Earnings?

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) – Roth Capital issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 15th. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $40.92 per share for the year. Roth Capital currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for O’Reilly Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $41.10 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s FY2025 earnings at $45.90 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $12.27 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $13.46 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $14.58 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ORLY. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,337.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,206.87.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.4 %

ORLY opened at $1,204.22 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $860.10 and a 1-year high of $1,221.05. The company has a market cap of $70.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,140.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,078.59.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $1,131,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 322.6% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total transaction of $462,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,800. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total transaction of $462,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,800. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $56,846,062. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

