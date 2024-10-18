William Blair Issues Pessimistic Estimate for HURN Earnings

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Huron Consulting Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 15th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.70. The consensus estimate for Huron Consulting Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.95 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $371.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.33 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.75.

Shares of HURN opened at $107.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.72. Huron Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $115.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, insider Kyle Featherstone sold 820 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.07, for a total transaction of $88,617.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,129.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.27, for a total value of $112,817.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,122,506.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kyle Featherstone sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.07, for a total transaction of $88,617.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,129.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,168 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,515. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,073,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,378,000 after purchasing an additional 25,905 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Huron Consulting Group by 36.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 922,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,994,000 after buying an additional 247,218 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 222,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,929,000 after buying an additional 11,902 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 181,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,911,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,064,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

