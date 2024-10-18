Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) CFO Anthony D. Ishaug Sells 2,400 Shares

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.59, for a total value of $918,216.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,612,036.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Winmark Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:WINA traded up $3.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $385.77. 17,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,411. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $366.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $364.65. Winmark Co. has a one year low of $330.25 and a one year high of $451.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 0.79.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.13). Winmark had a net margin of 48.57% and a negative return on equity of 85.12%. The company had revenue of $21.51 million for the quarter.

Winmark Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Winmark

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $8.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $33.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is 32.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its stake in Winmark by 95.2% during the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 145,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,454,000 after buying an additional 71,145 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Winmark by 9.0% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 71,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Winmark during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,085,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Winmark by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Winmark by 7.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 48,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

