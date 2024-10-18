Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Winnebago Industries from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Benchmark started coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

WGO stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.38. 495,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,969. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.93 and its 200 day moving average is $59.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Winnebago Industries has a 12-month low of $49.68 and a 12-month high of $75.42.

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Stacy L. Bogart sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $193,247.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,443.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $704,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,519 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 171,110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 296.1% in the 1st quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 12,993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 9,713 shares during the period.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

