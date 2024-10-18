Winvest Investment Fund Manage Acquires 336,100 Shares of LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK) Stock

LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Winvest Investment Fund Manage purchased 336,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.10 per share, with a total value of $33,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 945,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,570. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Winvest Investment Fund Manage also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 15th, Winvest Investment Fund Manage bought 2,104,107 shares of LogicMark stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.08 per share, for a total transaction of $168,328.56.
LogicMark Stock Performance
NASDAQ LGMK remained flat at $0.09 during trading hours on Friday. 7,700,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,184,673. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average of $0.51. LogicMark, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $2.20. The company has a market cap of $190,919.30, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.22.
About LogicMark
LogicMark, Inc provides personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) technology that creates a connected care platform in the United States. The company’s devices provide people with the ability to receive care at home and age independently and to check, manage, and monitor a loved one’s health and safety remotely.
