WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR) Trading Up 0% – Here’s What Happened

WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR – Get Free Report) was up 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.36 and last traded at $50.36. Approximately 3,445,492 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 4,085,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.34.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.37.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFR. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 57.6% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 160.8% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 141,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 87,403 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 40.4% in the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 160,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after purchasing an additional 46,168 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 94.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund

The WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury floating-rate securities. USFR was launched on Feb 4, 2014 and is managed by WisdomTree.

