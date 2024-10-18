WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 48,612 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 78,524 shares.The stock last traded at $46.96 and had previously closed at $46.99.

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.99.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund during the second quarter valued at $456,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund during the first quarter valued at about $457,000. Finally, Safeguard Financial LLC increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 9.1% in the third quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund

The WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NTSX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities and US Treasury futures contracts. NTSX was launched on Aug 2, 2018 and is managed by WisdomTree.

