WNS (NYSE:WNS) Price Target Cut to $60.00

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on WNS from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen lowered shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of WNS from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of WNS in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $44.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.57. WNS has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $72.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. WNS had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $312.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 406.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 36,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 29,646 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 39.3% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 105,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after buying an additional 29,911 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in WNS during the first quarter valued at $1,205,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in WNS by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 347,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,244,000 after acquiring an additional 26,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in WNS by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,777,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,322,000 after acquiring an additional 188,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

