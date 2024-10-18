WNS (NYSE:WNS) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.13-4.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25-1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion. WNS also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.130-4.350 EPS.

WNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on WNS from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of WNS from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of WNS in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of WNS from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on WNS from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

WNS stock opened at $44.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. WNS has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $72.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 15.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.87 and a 200 day moving average of $52.74.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. WNS had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $312.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that WNS will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

