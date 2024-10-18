Worldwide Webb Acquisition (NASDAQ:WWAC) Shares Down 6.3% – Here’s What Happened

Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WWAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.93. Approximately 145,858 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 240,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average of $2.06.

About Worldwide Webb Acquisition

Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of direct-to-consumer brands, amazon-centric, online marketplace, food tech, new media, digital health, software-as-a-service, fintech, and others.

