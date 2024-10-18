Wrapped HBAR Price Tops $0.0521 on Major Exchanges (WHBAR)

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 18th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped HBAR has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped HBAR has a total market cap of $14.06 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped HBAR token can now be purchased for $0.0521 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped HBAR Profile

Wrapped HBAR’s genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 269,905,725 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped HBAR is www.hedera.com. Wrapped HBAR’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera.

Wrapped HBAR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 271,432,779.0320474 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.05101096 USD and is down -3.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $852,601.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped HBAR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped HBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

