Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Wrapped Pulse has a market capitalization of $446.56 million and $5.24 million worth of Wrapped Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Pulse token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Pulse has traded down 4.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Pulse Token Profile

Wrapped Pulse’s total supply is 8,689,791,510,297 tokens.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Pulse

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the PulseChain platform. Wrapped Pulse has a current supply of 8,687,495,041,582.688. The last known price of Wrapped Pulse is 0.00005205 USD and is down -1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 263 active market(s) with $8,416,360.42 traded over the last 24 hours.”

