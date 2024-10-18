Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.28.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Xponential Fitness from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

In other Xponential Fitness news, President Sarah Luna sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $199,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 290,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,613.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Andrew Hagopian sold 26,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $325,693.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,115,205.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Sarah Luna sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $199,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 290,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,613.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 47.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kent Lake Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 276.0% during the 1st quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 882,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,596,000 after buying an additional 647,743 shares in the last quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Xponential Fitness during the second quarter valued at $3,915,000. Nut Tree Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 74.3% in the first quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 106,587 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 4.0% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 203,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 9.9% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 194,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 17,411 shares in the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xponential Fitness stock opened at $12.08 on Friday. Xponential Fitness has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $18.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.22). Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $76.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Xponential Fitness’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

