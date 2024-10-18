YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Stock Price Down 2.9% – What’s Next?

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) dropped 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.96 and last traded at $24.99. Approximately 1,178,537 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 2,088,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.74.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on YPF. StockNews.com raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $22.90 to $25.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.94.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.60.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a positive return on equity of 22.86% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. On average, analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YPF. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 58.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,492 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 18,555 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

