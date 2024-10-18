Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) Trading Up 4.6% – Should You Buy?

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Free Report) shot up 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.12 and last traded at $2.05. 8,210 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 10,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

Yunji Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $41.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.65.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.58 million for the quarter. Yunji had a negative net margin of 20.69% and a negative return on equity of 8.78%.

Yunji Company Profile

Yunji Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

