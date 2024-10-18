Zacks Research Has Bullish Outlook for UHS FY2024 Earnings

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Universal Health Services in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the health services provider will earn $15.42 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $15.40. The consensus estimate for Universal Health Services’ current full-year earnings is $15.87 per share.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UHS. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $236.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $189.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.77.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Universal Health Services stock opened at $234.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $228.76 and its 200 day moving average is $198.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $119.90 and a one year high of $243.25.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 19.5% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 11.4% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $531,209.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,844.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Universal Health Services news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,444 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total transaction of $749,552.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,248.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $531,209.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,844.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,970 shares of company stock worth $4,653,535 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to purchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.