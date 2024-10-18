Zacks Research Predicts Weaker Earnings for Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.27 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.74. The consensus estimate for Harley-Davidson’s current full-year earnings is $4.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.56 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Harley-Davidson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Baird R W cut Harley-Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

NYSE:HOG opened at $36.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.77 and its 200 day moving average is $36.15. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $44.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,428,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,372,000 after acquiring an additional 452,536 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,248,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,576,000 after purchasing an additional 708,260 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 17.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,705,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,372,000 after purchasing an additional 842,407 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 42.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,263,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,932,000 after buying an additional 678,092 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 4.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 616,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,670,000 after buying an additional 27,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

Harley-Davidson announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Harley-Davidson

(Get Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.