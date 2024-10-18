Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Trading 6.5% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.80 and last traded at $28.07. 149,807 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 634,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.36.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZLAB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Zai Lab from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.21.

Zai Lab Stock Up 4.6 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.08.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $100.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.46 million. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 92.44% and a negative return on equity of 37.96%. On average, analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joshua L. Smiley sold 4,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $72,547.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,677.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 177.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,336,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,845,000 after buying an additional 3,413,829 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Zai Lab by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 16,659 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 313.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 45,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 34,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. 41.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

