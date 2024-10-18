ZClassic (ZCL) One Day Volume Hits $422.35

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0509 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a total market cap of $472,831.37 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZClassic has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.76 or 0.00052338 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00034963 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00011931 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000376 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Block explorer data from “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

