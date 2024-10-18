ZEDXION (USDZ) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.32 Billion

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. One ZEDXION token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001458 BTC on popular exchanges. ZEDXION has a total market cap of $2.32 billion and approximately $140,856.59 worth of ZEDXION was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZEDXION has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ZEDXION Token Profile

ZEDXION’s genesis date was May 15th, 2022. ZEDXION’s total supply is 87,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,327,199,002 tokens. The official message board for ZEDXION is medium.com/@zedxion_exchange. ZEDXION’s official website is zedxion.io. ZEDXION’s official Twitter account is @zedxionc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZEDXION is https://reddit.com/r/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=ios_app&utm_name=iossmf and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZEDXION Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zedxion (ZEDXION) is a crypto token on Ethereum and TRON. Its value is based on the average of five coins: BTC, BNB, ETH, TRX, and ZEDXION. It offers Performance Analytics and various trading options to help users optimize strategies. The creators are undisclosed. Always research before investing in cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEDXION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEDXION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEDXION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

