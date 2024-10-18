Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Lowered to $123.00 at Raymond James

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $128.00 to $123.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $143.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, September 13th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.74.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $104.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.59. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $133.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 29.5% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 10.5% during the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 5,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.5% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 20,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

