Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at UBS Group

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alcoa in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. B. Riley Financial reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Alcoa in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alcoa from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Alcoa from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.45.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alcoa

Alcoa Price Performance

Shares of AA opened at $41.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 2.42. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $45.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.96 and a 200-day moving average of $36.79.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -10.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alcoa

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AA. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 12.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 6,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 33.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 7,964 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 2.0% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,421,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,859,000 after buying an additional 27,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

About Alcoa

(Get Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.