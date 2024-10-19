Analysts Set Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Price Target at $30.75

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.75.

CVE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 71.4% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 124.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 640.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVE stock opened at $16.93 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $21.90. The stock has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 2.04.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.13). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.44%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

