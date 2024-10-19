Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at JMP Securities

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JMP Securities from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ACGL. Bank of America upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.53.

ACGL stock opened at $108.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $72.85 and a 52-week high of $116.47.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 35.19%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,174,191.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,723,476.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 431,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,851,000 after purchasing an additional 21,332 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 42.2% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 54,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,045,000 after buying an additional 16,208 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,937,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

