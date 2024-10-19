Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AVNW. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Aviat Networks from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Aviat Networks from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Aviat Networks from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AVNW

Aviat Networks Stock Down 0.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks stock opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $289.00 million, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.80. Aviat Networks has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $38.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.16 and its 200 day moving average is $28.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $1,330,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 380,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,907,000 after purchasing an additional 30,582 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Aviat Networks by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 552,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,166,000 after acquiring an additional 11,662 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 80.8% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,535 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,487,000 after purchasing an additional 163,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 45.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,832 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.