Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.82.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BRKR shares. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Bruker from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bruker from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bruker from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Bruker alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BRKR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bruker

Bruker Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,788,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $168,036,000 after buying an additional 123,984 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter worth about $5,593,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 162,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,236,000 after buying an additional 29,029 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 1st quarter worth about $1,142,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,472,000. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $62.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.18. Bruker has a 12 month low of $53.79 and a 12 month high of $94.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The business had revenue of $800.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.44 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bruker will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

Bruker Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.