Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 640 ($8.36) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bytes Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday.

BYIT opened at GBX 475 ($6.20) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 484.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 506.51. The company has a market cap of £1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 2,500.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.65. Bytes Technology Group has a 1 year low of GBX 433.80 ($5.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 665 ($8.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Bytes Technology Group’s payout ratio is currently 4,736.84%.

In related news, insider Sam Mudd purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 506 ($6.61) per share, with a total value of £25,300 ($33,037.35). Corporate insiders own 9.51% of the company’s stock.

Bytes Technology Group plc offers software, IT security, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells servers, laptops, and other devices; various cloud-based and non-cloud-based licenses; and externally and internally provided training and consulting services.

