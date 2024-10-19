Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Underperform”

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$12.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$16.00.

GOOS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Canada Goose from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush set a C$21.00 price target on shares of Canada Goose and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$21.00 to C$17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$17.17.

TSE GOOS opened at C$15.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.27. Canada Goose has a one year low of C$13.56 and a one year high of C$20.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$709.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

