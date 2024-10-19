Coty (NYSE:COTY) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on COTY. Barclays lowered their price objective on Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Coty from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.15.

Shares of COTY opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.89. Coty has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.17 and a 200-day moving average of $9.97.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Coty had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coty by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,776,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,022,000 after buying an additional 494,639 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter valued at $1,533,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Coty by 73.6% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 18,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 7,730 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Coty by 78.4% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,174,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,972,000 after buying an additional 1,395,230 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Coty by 2.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 92,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

