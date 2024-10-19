Dynavax Technologies’ (DVAX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ FY2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Dynavax Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynavax Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Dynavax Technologies Price Performance

Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $10.95 on Tuesday. Dynavax Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 13.18 and a current ratio of 14.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.27. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.50 and a beta of 1.37.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.92 million. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 2.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynavax Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,402,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,682,000 after purchasing an additional 126,458 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 180.0% in the first quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 4,239,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,616,000 after buying an additional 2,725,397 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,597,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,288,000 after buying an additional 644,428 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,478,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,830,000 after buying an additional 53,600 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,374,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Featured Stories

