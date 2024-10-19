Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Cut to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $100.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $125.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.96.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $91.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.25 and its 200 day moving average is $112.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.72. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $73.49 and a 1 year high of $141.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.90.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $303.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s revenue was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 1,068.4% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2,733.3% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 784.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 11,525.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

