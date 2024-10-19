Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ESPR. Bank of America cut Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $2.90 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ ESPR opened at $2.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $386.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.00. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $3.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.16.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Esperion Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 71.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,826,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688,796 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 136.5% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 9,944,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,650,000 after buying an additional 5,739,800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,303,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,635 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 3,278.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 572,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 555,382 shares during the last quarter. 47.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

