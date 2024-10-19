Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target Cut to $72.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ES. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.07.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of ES opened at $66.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of -56.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.61. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $69.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -242.37%.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $32,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,847 shares in the company, valued at $639,464.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $53,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at $591,596. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $32,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,464.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eversource Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 62.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

