First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.77.

Several research firms have commented on FHN. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of First Horizon from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

First Horizon stock opened at $17.46 on Monday. First Horizon has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.63 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that First Horizon will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. DMC Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 25,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 8,209 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in First Horizon by 76.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 9,522 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in First Horizon by 0.6% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 150,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 3rd quarter valued at $554,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,730,000. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

