Howard Williams Acquires 10,000 Shares of Strategic Equity Capital (LON:SEC) Stock

Strategic Equity Capital (LON:SEC – Get Free Report) insider Howard Williams acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 321 ($4.19) per share, for a total transaction of £32,100 ($41,916.95).

Strategic Equity Capital Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of LON:SEC opened at GBX 338 ($4.41) on Friday. Strategic Equity Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 290 ($3.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 379 ($4.95). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 352.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 354.23. The company has a market cap of £160.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 650.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Strategic Equity Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a GBX 3.50 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Strategic Equity Capital’s previous dividend of $2.50. Strategic Equity Capital’s payout ratio is currently 576.92%.

About Strategic Equity Capital

Strategic Equity Capital plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by GVO Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than GBP 150 million.

