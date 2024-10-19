IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ FY2024 earnings at ($2.26) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IDYA. Lifesci Capital raised IDEAYA Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences Trading Down 0.5 %

IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $30.54 on Tuesday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.87.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.14). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. Research analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEAYA Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 9,225.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 723.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 637.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.