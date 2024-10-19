Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Inuvo Stock Performance

INUV opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. Inuvo has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average is $0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $33.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.14.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 46.09% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $18.21 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inuvo will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inuvo

About Inuvo

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Inuvo stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inuvo, Inc. ( NYSE:INUV Free Report ) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,495,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,290 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.93% of Inuvo worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Inuvo, Inc engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time.

Featured Articles

