Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Inuvo Stock Performance
INUV opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. Inuvo has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average is $0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $33.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.14.
Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 46.09% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $18.21 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inuvo will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inuvo
About Inuvo
Inuvo, Inc engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Inuvo
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Survey Reveals: America’s Most Coveted Businesses in 2024
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Top 3 Stocks to Play Oil’s Potential Comeback Rally
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Analysts See Growth in CrowdStrike Stock Despite July Setback
Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.