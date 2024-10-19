KE Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 75,148 call options on the company. This is an increase of 245% compared to the average volume of 21,762 call options.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BEKE. Citigroup began coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.80 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of KE from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

KE stock opened at $21.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of 51.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of -0.71. KE has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $26.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.95.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $2.06. The company had revenue of $23.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.51 billion. KE had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KE will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of KE by 2,662.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of KE by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KE by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of KE by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

