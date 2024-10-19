Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Short Interest Down 5.2% in September

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,190,000 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the September 15th total of 10,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 577,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.6 days. Currently, 15.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KURA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KURA opened at $18.00 on Friday. Kura Oncology has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.94 and a quick ratio of 14.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.19.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.04. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kura Oncology in the third quarter valued at $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.