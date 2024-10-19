National Bankshares Boosts Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$13.75

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$12.75 to C$13.75 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CS. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Capstone Copper and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.84.

Get Capstone Copper alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CS

Capstone Copper Stock Up 1.6 %

Capstone Copper stock opened at C$10.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.24, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.94. Capstone Copper has a one year low of C$4.40 and a one year high of C$11.51.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The mining company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$537.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$545.84 million. Capstone Copper had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capstone Copper will post 0.8541833 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.05, for a total value of C$1,104,990.00. In other news, Director Humberto Antonio Fernandois sold 60,000 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.25, for a total value of C$554,880.00. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.05, for a total value of C$1,104,990.00. Insiders sold 474,079 shares of company stock valued at $4,766,854 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

About Capstone Copper

(Get Free Report)

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.