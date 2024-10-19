National Bankshares Trims First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Target Price to C$21.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$19.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$19.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$20.59.

Shares of FM opened at C$18.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.02. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$9.31 and a 12-month high of C$31.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.07, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.73.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C$0.02. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of C$1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.42 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.55872 EPS for the current year.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Ryan Leslie Macwilliam sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.54, for a total transaction of C$264,640.00. In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 6,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.53, for a total value of C$117,165.19. Also, Senior Officer Ryan Leslie Macwilliam sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.54, for a total transaction of C$264,640.00. Insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

