Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Given New $67.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NEM. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Newmont from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Veritas raised shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.46.

NYSE:NEM opened at $57.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.50. Newmont has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $57.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.88 and a 200 day moving average of $46.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Newmont had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Newmont will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -37.45%.

In other news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $157,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,963,452.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $990,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,420,830.19. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $157,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,963,452.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,640. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Newmont by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,033,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,764,000 after buying an additional 47,597 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Newmont by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 125,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after acquiring an additional 25,871 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the first quarter valued at about $360,000. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 18,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

